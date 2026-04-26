NPS Breaks Silence After Camel Hearders Killed 7 Locals in Kitui

The National Police Service (NPS) called for calm and restraint following a deadly attack that left seven people dead in Tseikuru, Kitui County.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, NPS said it was deeply concerned by the attack, describing the incident as part of a troubling pattern of retaliatory violence involving members of the Kamba and Somali communities.

“The National Police Service is deeply perturbed by the deaths reported at Tseikuru Sub-county, Kitui County, as reported yesterday evening.

“A chronology of criminal attacks below points to a pattern of retaliatory attacks involving two communities, the Kamba and the Somali, which must not only be condemned but also stopped immediately,” NPS said.

According to the service, the violence began on March 29, 2026, when a 44-year-old Kamba herdsman was killed near Mwingi Game Reserve.

A day later, a suspected revenge attack left four members of the Somali community dead. The latest incident occurred on April 25, when an attack in Kwa Kamari claimed the lives of seven people, all believed to be from the Kamba community.

“The Service takes great exception to such senseless and needless loss of life, which must be stopped immediately,” NPS stated.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General Douglas Kanja has since deployed a high-level security team to the affected area to restore order and oversee investigations.

The team is led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat, who is already on the ground in Tseikuru, Kitui County.

NPS also said additional reinforcements are being dispatched, with authorities promising thorough investigations to bring those responsible to justice.

“Reinforcements are also being dispatched to the area. The whole aspect of these attacks will be investigated exhaustively and to a logical conclusion,” the service stated.

Further, NPS said it will take all necessary measures to combat the violence and called for calm and restraint from both communities.

“Community leaders are also reminded to speak the language of peace and reconciliation as criminal culpability and ultimate justice are pursued,” the police added.