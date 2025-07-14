NPS Breaks Silence Over Julie Njoki’s Death While in Custody

The National Police Service (NPS) has denied any wrongdoing in the death of Juliet Wangai Kariuki, who died while in remand at Nanyuki GK Prison.

In a statement on Monday, NPS distanced itself from a report published in a local newspaper implicating police officers in the death of the 24-year-old.

According to NPS, Wangari was among the demonstrators arrested during the Saba Saba Day protests in Nanyuki on Monday, July 7.

She was charged at the Nanyuki Law Courts on Tuesday, July 8, with malicious damage to property under Section 339(1) of the Penal Code and remanded at the Nanyuki GK Prison.

“The NPS wishes to clarify that, following the Saba Saba protests in Nanyuki Town, 126 protesters were arrested, among them Juliet Wangai Kariuki. The protesters were processed and arraigned at Nanyuki Law Courts in good health on 8th July 2025, charged with the offence of malicious damage to property under Section 339(1) of the Penal Code. All pleaded not guilty and were remanded to Nanyuki Prison or pay a cash bail of fifty thousand shillings each,” the statement read.

NPS mentioned that no official report has been filed to accuse police of any wrongdoing. The agency, however, noted that relevant authorities will conduct investigations into her death.

“To date, no formal complaint has been recorded alleging any misconduct, whether by commission or omission. Nevertheless, the relevant agencies will conduct swift, transparent, and credible investigations into the matter, and accountability will follow,” NPS added.

On Monday, residents of Nanyuki town held protests demanding justice and clarity over the mysterious death of Wangari.

