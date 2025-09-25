Connect with us

NPS Confirms Kenyan Police Officer Who Went Missing in Haiti is Dead

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed the death of a Kenyan police officer who went missing in Haiti while serving under the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM).

In a statement on Thursday, September 25, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the service has received information that the officer passed away.

The officer went missing on March 25, 2025, following an ambush on the Carrefour Paye-Savien main supply route in the Pont-Sonde area of the Artibonite Department.

Muchiri said the Multinational Security Support Mission, in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP), has been conducting a meticulous search and rescue operation to locate the missing officer.

“In a tragic turn of events, the National Police Service (NPS) received information regarding the death of the missing police officer, and the family has been notified.

“The NPS extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer and assures them of its unwavering and continued support during this time of profound sorrow,” NPS stated.

Meanwhile, the MSSM and HNP continue to coordinate on the ground and are expected to provide further updates on the incident as investigations progress.

At the same time, NPS said the body of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in a tragic road traffic accident on 1st September 2025, is scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on 26th September 2025.

“NPS remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all Kenyans, residents, visitors, and their property.

“Furthermore, we are dedicated to achieving the mandate of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti in full compliance with international law,” NPS stated.

