Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NPS Denies Stopping Kennedy Onyango’s Burial

By

Published

30lO86n pFera9BiWA5KcGiTA4vnKi0c

The National Police Service (NPS) has come out to deny social media reports that police officers stopped the burial of 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango in Mbita.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome revealed that the police released the body to the family on July 4 upon the conclusion of a postmortem examination.

“Contrary to the misleading reports circulating on social media that the National Police Service has stopped the burial of the late Kennedy Onyango in Mbita Constituency, we wish to clarify to the public that the body was released to the mother, Josinter Anyango Ochieng for burial on July 4, 2024,” said Koome.

The Police IG noted that the post-mortem carried by Pathologist, Dr. Ndegwa indicated that the young boy died due to a single gunshot wound at a long range.

Koome pointed out that a man claiming to be the boy’s biological father appeared with a court order stopping the burial in Mbita and demanding that he be the one to bury him.

“The body was moved to Mbita for burial but upon arrival on July 5, 2024, one Denish Okinyi Abaga claiming to be the biological father of the boy appeared with a court order stopping the burial after he demanded to bury the boy,” said Koome.

Civil Suit No. 0028 of 2024 filed at Mbita Law Courts ordered the police to move the body to Suba Sub-County Hospital Funeral Home for preservation, and the OCS Mbita Police Station complied with the order.

Onyango died on June 25 after he was shot during the anti-government protests in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado county.

On Friday, President William Ruto dismissed reports that the 12-year-old was shot 12 times by a police officer.

The Head of State claimed that the boy was shot by a criminal who had snatched a firearm from a police officer.

Also Read: 39 People Have Died, 361 Injured Due To The Anti-Finance Bill Protests- KNCHR

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020