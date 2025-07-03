NPS Directs Ndiangu’i Kinyagia to present Himself At DCI Offices

The National Police Service (NPS) has directed Ndiangu’i Kinyagia to present himself to the DCI Headquarters.

In a statement on Thursday, NPS said the blogger is a person of interest and is required to record a statement.

“Ndiangui Kinyagia had been reported missing, and information circulating on social as well as mainstream media accused the Police Service of allegedly abducting him. Nonetheless, he remains a person of interest to the police and is hereby urged to present himself to the DCI Headquarters to record a statement,” NPS stated.

NPS also cautioned the public against spreading unverified claims and warned of consequences for those who deliberately provide false information to authorities.

“We take great exception to the emerging trend whereby individuals feign abduction and provide false information to the police, intending to generate a misleading narrative that exploits public outrage and sensational headlines, thereby distorting the truth rather than focusing on justice.

“These criminal acts undermine the integrity of our law enforcement efforts, damage the reputation of the National Police Service, and cause anxiety to the public,” NPS added

Kinyagia resurfaced on Thursday at the Milimani Law Courts after missing for over 10 days.

His family’s lawyer, Wahome Thuku, said the blogger went into hiding after learning he was being sought by DCI detectives.

“Mr Ndiangui indicated to the family member that he had hidden temporarily for fear of his life upon learning that DCI officers were looking for him over unknown criminal allegations,” the lawyer stated.

Justice Chacha Mwita on Thursday ordered the DCI not to arrest Kinyagia, saying he is a petitioner.

“In the meantime, the police will not arrest Ndiangui Kinyagia since he is now a petitioner in this matter and may be required to testify,” Judge Mwita instructed.