NPS Issues Statement After Kibet Bull & Other Abductees Were Released

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced that it has commenced interviewing Kenyans who were released by their abductors on Monday, January 6.

In a statement, the NPS Spokesperson Resila Onyango said Benard Kavuli Musyimi had already presented himself to the police and was assisting the police with investigations into the abductions.

“Following the recent reported cases of suspected abductions of persons in the country, the National Police Service wishes to update the public on four cases reported in December 2024 as follows:

“Bernard Kavuli Musyimi, who was reported missing at Ngong’ Police Station, presented himself at Moi’s Bridge Police Station today and is assisting the investigators with further information,” read the statement in part.

NPS noted that Billy Wanyiri Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat, who were reported missing at Embu Police Station, Kabete Police Station, and Thogoto Police Post respectively, have reunited with their respective families

“We wish to assure the public that our officers will reach out to them and their families and give them all the necessary support as we seek further information to assist ongoing investigations,” NPS remarked.

The Service also announced that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating all cases of missing persons in the country, with most of the cases currently pending before the court and others under active investigation.

“We therefore wish to appeal to members of the public to collaborate with us by providing any information that may aid in investigations or tracing their whereabouts. All information is helpful and can be reported to the nearest police station or our toll-free lines 999, 911, 112, or FichuakwaDCI 0800722203,” NPS added.

Kibet is the latest abductee to be released. In a statement via his X account, Kibet said he was dumped in the Luanda area of Vihiga County around 3-4 a.m. on Monday.

