NPS Launches Security Operation in 4 Counties

The National Police Service has launched a major multi-agency security operation targeting banditry and cattle rustling in parts of Meru, Isiolo, Samburu, and Laikipia counties.

In a statement on Saturday, March 21, NPS said the operation is in response to a surge in violent incidents that have led to loss of lives, injuries, and widespread livestock theft in the affected regions.

“In the recent past, cases of banditry and cattle rustling have regrettably caused suffering in parts of Meru: Buuri East, Tigania East and West, and Igembe North, Central, and Mutuati.

“Cattle have been stolen, a number of lives have been lost, and injuries have been reported. This is totally unacceptable and must be eradicated,” the statement read.

NPS noted that the security operation will focus on recovering stolen livestock, confiscating illegal firearms and ammunition, and arresting those behind the crimes, including their financiers.

Key hotspots identified include Mukogondo Forest in Laikipia County, Lantana and Sereolipi in Samburu County, and Kipsing and Ngaremara in Isiolo County.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform the public that an elaborate multi-agency security operation has been assembled with the sole and firm mandate of recovering stolen cattle, mopping up all illegal firearms and ammunition, arresting the criminals and their financiers, and restoring normality in the affected areas,” NPS stated.

The service urged residents in the affected counties to cooperate with security agencies by sharing intelligence and reporting suspicious activities

“Any person with information that may assist this operation is requested to report to the nearest police station or law enforcement officer, or to share it via our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, or anonymously via our #FichuaKwaDCI on 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp 0709 570 000,” NPS added.