The National Police Service (NPS) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have launched nationwide crackdowns targeting motorists and transport operators in a renewed effort to curb road accidents.

In a statement on Saturday, November 21, NPS said the joint operation seeks to remove unroadworthy vehicles from Kenyan roads.

“The National Police Service (NPS), in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and key sector stakeholders, has intensified nationwide road safety sensitisation campaigns and joint enforcement crackdowns across multiple counties in order to prevent road traffic accidents and enforce traffic compliance,” NPS said.

In the Coast, Central and Eastern regions, traffic officers mounted crackdowns at Diani in Kwale County, Maungu in Taita Taveta County and Salama in Makueni County, where officers intercepted and detained several vehicles over various traffic violations.

The enforcement exercises were accompanied by road safety clinics aimed at educating transport operators, commuters and members of the public on responsible road use.

In Mombasa County, Central Traffic Base officers joined the Mvita Deputy County Commissioner, NTSA officials, county enforcement officers and private sector partners at Tononoka Grounds for a road safety engagement organised by the 001 Tuk Tuk Sacco.

The event also marked the launch of Class A3 driving licence endorsement training for 50 tuk-tuk riders. Meanwhile, Likoni Traffic Base officers conducted a sensitisation exercise targeting boda boda riders in the Jamsa area.

In Tana River County, the Hola Traffic Base Commander partnered with the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) to educate residents on protecting road infrastructure, avoiding vandalism, obeying traffic signs and picking up passengers only at designated stages.

In the Central Region, traffic police bases in Kiambu, Sagana and Maragua also conducted road safety awareness campaigns targeting boda boda operators.

NPS urged motorists and other road users to follow traffic regulations, while encouraging members of the public to report traffic violations and road safety concerns to the nearest police station.