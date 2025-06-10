NPS Orders Samidoh’s Arrest Over Deserting Duty

The National Police Service (NPS) has ordered the arrest of Anti-Stock Theft Unit police officer Samuel Muchoki, alias Samidoh, for deserting duty.

In a police signal, NPS said Samidoh was granted an off-duty but failed to report back to his station in Gilgil since May 27, 2025.

The police noted that Samidoh’s whereabouts are unknown, and efforts to trace him have been futile.

“Please be informed that no. 247569/2013040010 APC Samuel Ndirangu Muchoki of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit ‘MTD’ company is on the above subject. The officer was granted an off-duty and was supposed to report back on 27/05/2025, but he failed. Since then, he has not been seen, and his whereabouts are not known. Efforts to trace him have been futile,” read the signal in part.

NPS explained that the popular mugithi musician has been absent from duty for at least 10 days, which is why he is being declared a deserter.

The service also ordered the immediate halting of his salary, and the police boss in Gatumbiro, Nyandarua County, to visit Samidoh’s rural home and investigate his whereabouts.

“He has now absented himself without leave for a period of more than 10 days, and he is hereby declared a deserter W.E.F 06/06/2025. Pay section stop his salary with immediate effect. Stockpol ‘mtd’ cov take the necessary action and act accordingly. Cro Nairobi will circulate in the next issue of the national police gazette. Stapol Gatumbiro kindly visit his home and if traced, arrest him and inform this end for necessary action,” NPS added.

However, fresh details have emerged that Samidoh was granted permission to fly to the USA by the Deputy Inspector General of police.

In a letter dated April 25, Samidoh was given clearance to leave the country on May 20 and return by June 9, 2025.

“Reference is made to your letter Ref: NPS/APS/ADM/1/31/VOL XI/47 dated 25 April, 2025 regarding the above subject matter.

“Travel clearance is hereby granted to the above-named officer to travel to the United States of America for a private visit. The officer will leave the Country on 20th May, 2025, and travel back on 9th June, 2025. All travel and accommodation expenses will be met privately,” the letter read.