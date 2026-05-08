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NPS Responds After Female Traffic Police Officer was Harassed in Nakuru

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned the harassment of a female traffic police officer by a fellow officer in Nakuru County.

In a statement on Friday, May 8, NPS said the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, in Nakuru County while the officer was performing her duties.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man captured in the video verbally abusing and intimidating the female officer has been identified as a police officer stationed within the same county.

“The attention of the National Police Service (NPS) has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media, which depicts the harassment of a traffic police officer while she was performing her duties.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on Wednesday, 6th May 2026, within Nakuru County. The male motorist seen in the clip, subjecting the female traffic officer to verbal abuse, intimidation, and actions undermining her lawful authority, has been confirmed as a police officer based in the same county,” read the statement in part.

NPS denounced the conduct, saying it goes against the values of professionalism, discipline, respect and integrity upheld by the police service.

“The National Police Service condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Such conduct is not only unlawful but also directly contradicts the core values of professionalism, discipline, respect, and integrity for which the NPS stands. No officer, regardless of gender or rank, should be subjected to harassment while serving the public and upholding the law,” the statement stated.

The service said the actions of the male officer did not reflect the standards, training or code of conduct of the service, adding that disciplinary and corrective measures had already been initiated.

“The actions displayed by the male officer do not, in any way, represent the ethos, training, or code of conduct of the National Police Service. We are a Service built on honour, courage, and mutual respect—both among our members and towards the public we serve. To this end, the NPS has swiftly initiated disciplinary and corrective measures,” NPS said.

Further, the service praised the female officer for maintaining composure and professionalism despite the provocation.

At the same time, the NPS reminded all officers to execute their duties professionally and serve the public with discipline and respect.

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