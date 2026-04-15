NPS Responds After Police Killed 2 People During Protests in Mbeere North

The National Police Service (NPS) has expressed condolences to the families of two individuals who lost their lives during protests near Ishiara Level 4 Hospital in Embu County on 14 April 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 15, the NPS conveyed its regret over the deaths, emphasising that any loss of life is unacceptable.

NPS noted that residents of Evorore ward, through their representatives, had given the police notice of a peaceful demonstration against Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

According to the service, the protests began peacefully but later escalated into chaos involving vandalism of businesses and injuries to several bystanders

“Although the protests began well, what was witnessed soon afterwards was a shocking and unacceptable degeneration into criminal acts and violence by people who were not peaceful protestors. Many businesses were vandalised, and several bystanders were injured in the ensuing mayhem,” NPS stated.

NPS said officers were deployed to restore order, but were met with resistance from what they described as criminal elements who had hijacked the demonstration.

“The police swiftly intervened to restore law and order, only to be met with more violence from criminal elements carrying all manner of crude weapons, including stones and other dangerous projectiles.

“It left no doubt that the initial intentions were hijacked by individuals who were never interested in peaceful protests, law, or order,” NPS added.

The service confirmed that investigations into the incident have already commenced, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) notified to carry out independent inquiries.

Further, NPS assured the public that they will fully cooperate with IPOA to ensure transparency and accountability in establishing the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the wider unrest.

“The National Police Service assures the public of its steadfast commitment to the law and pledges transparency and accountability. It shall work closely with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and ask for the public’s cooperation in getting to the bottom of this incident,” the service added.