NPS Responds to Claims DIG Lagat Being Behind Missing Police CHAN Millions

Published

File image of IG Douglas Kanja.

File image of IG Douglas Kanja.

The National Police Service (NPS) has dismissed reports accusing Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat of being behind the missing million meant to pay police officers’ allowances during CHAN.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 4, NPS described the reports as a deliberate attempt to malign DIG Lagat and the Service.

“The alleged ‘facts’ reported are distortions that border on misinformation, constituting personal attacks and character assassination against the Deputy Inspector General,” the statement read in part.

NPS clarified that the number of officers initially deployed to provide security during the recently concluded CHAN games at Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums was 2,986.

However, due to emerging security concerns, NPS explained that the figure was increased to about 8,546 police officers.

“The number of officers initially deployed to provide security for the recently concluded CHAN games at Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums was 2,986. However, due to serious emerging security issues, this number was nearly tripled to approximately 8,546 police officers,” NPS stated.

The service also faulted the  Standard newspaper for omitting key logistical factors such as vehicle fuel, officers’ catering, and the Daily Subsistence Allowance (DSA) for those deployed from outside the Nairobi Region.

“These facts would have been crucial for the newspaper to consider before publishing. Such negligence leaves the publication open to potential civil remedial action and other appropriate legal steps,” NPS added.

The publication on Saturday claimed that Lagat is accused of presiding over the disappearance of millions meant for officers who secured the CHAN tournament.

“With the ghost of Albert Ojwang’s murder case still looming, Lagat faces a fresh revolt from within his own ranks, as junior and senior officers alike question why their allowances vanished into thin air while official records show Ksh 11 million had been set aside for them,” the newspaper stated.

In this article:,
