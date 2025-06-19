NPS Sends Appeal To Kenyans After Cop Was Fatally Shot In Thika

The National Police Service (NPS) has appealed to Kenyans to provide information that could help in the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a police officer in Thika, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Thursday, NPS said the officer Benard Koome Ithai, aged 32, was on duty in the Cravers area of Thika Town when he was gunned down.

“The National Police Service (NPS) is deeply saddened to inform the public of the death of Police Constable Benard Koome Ithai, aged 32, who was killed in the line of duty at Cravers area in Thika Town.

“The gallant officer was fatally shot by a criminal and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin was promptly informed,” NPS stated.

The service noted that detectives have launched an immediate investigation into the incident and are working closely with residents to gather leads.

“We commend members of the public for providing crucial information regarding the incident and appeal to anyone with further details that could assist the investigation to contact the nearest police station or use our toll-free numbers: 999, 911, 112, or #FichuakwaDCI (0800 722 203),” the NPS said.

NPS also expressed its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer, assuring them of unwavering support during this time of profound sorrow.

The slain officer was patrolling together with his three colleagues when they stopped a rider whose motorcycle did not have a unique registration code required for genuine boda boda operators in Thika town.

An argument ensued between the officer and the bodaboda rider after one of the officers removed the bike’s ignition key.

The rider then drew his pistol and shot the officer in the throat. The other police officers were caught unaware and took cover while the assailant escaped.