NPs Sends Warning To Gen Z Protestors Ahead of Occupy JKIA Protests

The National Police Service (NPS) has cautioned Gen Z protestors against storming the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement, acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said that there are legal boundaries that govern protected areas.

“The National Police Service reiterates its commitment to Article 37, and its mandate to ensure public safety and national security. In light of the demonstrations planned for July 23, 2024, it is critical to firmly remind the public of the legal boundaries that govern access to protected areas,” read the statement in part.

Kanja noted that there is an LPG plant, Bitumen plant and Petroleum depots at JKIA that are gazetted as protected areas and members of the public are not allowed without authorization.

“The Protected Areas Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya prevents the entry of unauthorized persons into areas which have been declared to be protected areas. Protected Areas Order as clarified under its Legal Notice No. 9 of 2011, Second Schedule, include LPG Plant, the Bitumen Plant and Petroleum depots situated at the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA),” Kanja stated.

He also mentioned that the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013 under Section 58 on trespass provides that any person who trespasses on any land forming part of a Government aerodrome or an aerodrome licensed under regulations made under this Act commits an offense punishable by law.

The acting IG urged Kenyans participating in the demonstrations to respect legal provisions and refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas.

“The National Police Service is resolute in its commitment to uphold and enforce these laws,” Kanja stated.

