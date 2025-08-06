NPS Takes Action After BBC Exposed Child Sex Trade in Kenya

The National Police Service (NPS) has deployed a multi-agency team to investigate Child Sex Trade in Maai Mahiu, Nakuru County, following an exposé by BBC Africa.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 6, NPS said it had taken note of the BBC Africa Eye documentary titled “Madams: Exposing Kenya’s Child Sex Trade.”

The service said it recognises the urgency and gravity of the issues raised and is treating them with the seriousness they deserve.

“In direct response to the documentary, a multi-agency team—including specialised officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU)—has been deployed to Maai Mahiu, where statements have been taken from three persons of interest,” NPS stated.

The service noted that immediate steps have also been taken to identify, rescue, and support the affected children with investigations ongoing to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“In line with Article 53(1) of the Constitution of Kenya and Section 8 of the Children Act (2022), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is fully committed to ensuring that all reported cases of child trafficking, sexual abuse, exploitation, and related crimes are thoroughly investigated, guaranteeing that every child grows up safely and has the opportunity to thrive. We must reaffirm a fundamental tenet: that our children are our future,” said NPS.

Further, the service said that due to the growing threat of online child sexual exploitation, it has a dedicated forensic cybercrime unit linked directly to INTERPOL’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database.

“This unit, staffed by cybercrime experts, works closely with the International Victim Identification Network (VIN) to identify and rescue children depicted in exploitative online content,” NPS added.

Further, NPS called on the public to collaborate proactively with the NPS and anyone with information regarding this criminal network is encouraged to contact the nearest police station, a law enforcement officer.