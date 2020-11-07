NPS Takes Action After Viral Video of Woman Being Assaulted in Narok

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a woman in Narok County.

In a statement on Friday September 26, NPS condemned the incident describing it as a barbaric act of gender-based violence, assault, and kidnapping.

In the video, widely shared on social media, the woman could be seen being whipped by the four men.

“The National Police Service takes note of the brutal amateur footage circulating on social media depicting a woman being viciously assaulted. This vile act occurred in Mbene, Ngarite area of Narok Central Sub-County, Narok County.

“The Service strongly condemns this egregious act, which constitutes gender-based violence, assault, and kidnapping. These are criminal acts punishable under Kenyan law,” NPS stated.

Following this incident, the police responded swiftly and rescued the survivor, who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The officers also launched investigations immediately after the incident came to light, with authorities working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the assault.

“Moreover, an investigation was commenced and a manhunt for the perpetrators was mounted, leading to the successful arrest of one suspect who has been placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

“Police are still in hot pursuit of the remaining perpetrators with the objective of apprehending them to face justice,” NPS stated.

The NPS commended members of the public for providing crucial information that led to the suspect’s arrest and praised officers for their prompt response. The police encouraged anyone with additional information that could assist the investigation to come forward through various channels.

This comes after widespread condemnation from various organizations and individuals following the circulation of the disturbing video online.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo condemned the act, noting that such violence cannot be justified under the guise of cultural traditions.

“This recording of a young lady from Narok reportedly being assaulted by her brothers in an attempt to compel her to marry a man she does not love is detestable. This is not a cultural practice, it is an act of sexual violence, and such conduct cannot be countenanced,” she said.