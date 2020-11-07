Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NPS Takes Action After Viral Video of Woman Being Assaulted in Narok

Published

The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a woman in Narok County.

In a statement on Friday September 26, NPS condemned the incident describing it as a barbaric act of gender-based violence, assault, and kidnapping.

In the video, widely shared on social media, the woman could be seen being whipped by the four men.

“The National Police Service takes note of the brutal amateur footage circulating on social media depicting a woman being viciously assaulted. This vile act occurred in Mbene, Ngarite area of Narok Central Sub-County, Narok County.

“The Service strongly condemns this egregious act, which constitutes gender-based violence, assault, and kidnapping. These are criminal acts punishable under Kenyan law,” NPS stated.

Following this incident, the police responded swiftly and rescued the survivor, who was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The officers also launched investigations immediately after the incident came to light, with authorities working to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in the assault.

“Moreover, an investigation was commenced and a manhunt for the perpetrators was mounted, leading to the successful arrest of one suspect who has been placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

“Police are still in hot pursuit of the remaining perpetrators with the objective of apprehending them to face justice,” NPS stated.

The NPS commended members of the public for providing crucial information that led to the suspect’s arrest and praised officers for their prompt response. The police encouraged anyone with additional information that could assist the investigation to come forward through various channels.

This comes after widespread condemnation from various organizations and individuals following the circulation of the disturbing video online.

 LSK President Faith Odhiambo condemned the act, noting that such violence cannot be justified under the guise of cultural traditions.

“This recording of a young lady from Narok reportedly being assaulted by her brothers in an attempt to compel her to marry a man she does not love is detestable. This is not a cultural practice, it is an act of sexual violence, and such conduct cannot be countenanced,” she said.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021