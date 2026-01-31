NPS Takes Action Against 6 Senior Police Officers After Nandi Hills Incident

The National Police Service (NPS) has taken disciplinary action against six senior officers following a disturbing CCTV video in Nandi Hills, where a group of officers was captured assaulting youth who were playing pool.

In a statement, NPS said the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) conducted an exhaustive investigation and recommended action to be taken against the 6 officers.

“Following the emergence of a disturbing CCTV video—later confirmed to have been filmed at a pool table venue in Nandi Hills—the National Police Service (NPS) immediately directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to conduct an exhaustive investigation.

“The Inspector General of the National Police Service (IG-NPS) has accepted the IAU’s recommendations and ordered immediate administrative action against the following senior officers,” the statement read.

The 6 officers include the Sub-County Police Commander for Tinderet, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Songoh, the OCS for Nandi Hills, and the officers in charge of RDU Songoh Camp, GSU Songoh Camp, and ASTU Songoh Camp.

According to the NPS, the action targets local commanders to ensure full accountability for conduct within their respective jurisdictions, warning that there will be no tolerance for misconduct.

“The IG-NPS reiterates to every officer that they bear a solemn duty as custodians of public safety, security, and property.

“This is an integral and cardinal obligation that must be discharged with professionalism and responsibility at all times,” NPS added.

This comes weeks after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja interdicts the officers who were involved in assaulting the youth in Nandi.

In a statement, Senator Cherargei condemned the incident, terming it an abuse of human rights.

“I demand that the Inspector General of Police Kanja should immediately interdict and suspend the said police officers for this act of impunity. This is to also pave the way for the independent investigations to be carried out,” he stated.