NPSC Announces Recruitment of 10,000 Police Constables

GzchG6eWMAAaXEV

NPSC Chairperson Yuda Komora

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has announced plans to recruit 10,000 police constables in the National Police Service (NPS).

In a statement on Friday, NPSC Chairperson Yuda Komora said the recruitment process will be guided by the newly adopted National Police Service Commission (Recruitment and Appointment) Regulations, 2025, which were developed to address gaps in the 2015 regulations while incorporating emerging issues in policing and human resource management.

These proposed regulations aim at streamlining the recruitment of members of the Service to promote transparency and ensure merit-based selection in the recruitment process.

Komora said the vacancies will be advertised in the coming days, with successful applicants expected to join training colleges later this year.

“The Commission will soon advertise vacancies as part of a structured recruitment process aimed at ensuring successful candidates report to training colleges later in the year. We encourage all qualified applicants who will meet the stipulated requirements to apply,” said Komora.

At the same time, NPSC announced the election of Prof. Collette Suda as its new Vice-Chairperson.

Suda will play a key role in deputising the Chairperson and supporting the implementation of reforms within the Service.

“With the Commission now fully constituted, we are confident in our capacity to spearhead the far-reaching reforms that will entrench a professional, responsive, and people-centric Police Service,” Dr. Komora stated.

NPSC further expressed confidence in its ability to spearhead far-reaching reforms designed to entrench a professional, responsive, and people-centred Police Service.

