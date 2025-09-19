NPSC Announces Recruitment Of Police Officers; How To Apply

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has announced the nationwide recruitment of 10,000 police officers.

In a notice on Friday, September 19, NPSC said the nationwide recruitment of the officers would commence on October 3 to October 9, 2025.

“Pursuant to the Constitution of Kenya Articles 243(1), 246(3), 243(2)(b), sections 10, 11, 12 and 13 of the National Police Service Commission Act (Cap 185F) and the National Police Service Commission Regulations, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) seeks to recruit suitably qualified persons as Police Constables,” read the notice in part.

Requirements for Applicants

NPSC outlined strict eligibility criteria for Kenyans wishing to apply for the advertised police constable positions.

The applicants must:

Be a citizen of Kenya.

Hold a valid Kenyan National Identity Card.

Be aged between 18 and 28 years.

Have a minimum KCSE mean grade of D+ (with D+ in English or Kiswahili).

Be physically and medically fit.

Be of good character, with no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

Female candidates must not be pregnant at recruitment and during the entire training period.

How to Apply

Applicants are required to download and complete the prescribed application form, which is available on the following websites: npsc.go.ke, dci.go.ke, administrationpolice.go.ke, kenyapolice.go.ke, nationalpolice.go.ke, and mygov.go.ke.

For those unable to access the forms online, physical copies will be made available at Huduma Centres across the country.

Further, the commission said the applicants are required to present original and copies of academic certificates and testimonials, national ID, birth certificate, and NYS discharge certificate, where applicable at the recruitment centers.

“The recruitment process will take place from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm in the listed recruitment centres on the dates indicated,” NPSC added.

Additionally, NPSC warned applicants against giving out money to secure recruitment, saying it is free of charge. The commission said that anyone found giving or receiving bribes will be disqualified and risk prosecution.

