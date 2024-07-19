NPSC Shortlists 8 Candidates For Deputy Inspector General Positions

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has shortlisted 8 candidates for the position of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kenya Police Service (KPS) and DIG Administration Police Service (APS).

In a statement, NPSC said the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed on Monday, July 22, 2024.

“The following eight candidates have been shortlisted and scheduled to appear before the Commission for interviews on Monday, 22nd July 2024 as indicated here below,” read part of the notice by the NPSC.

The shortlisted candidates in the DIG-KPS position include; acting Deputy IG Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, George Adero Sedah, who is the Homa Bay Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Homa Bay AIG Tom Mboya Odero and Bungoma AIG Dr. Vincent Kinas Makokha.

In the DIG-APS position, the four candidates shortlisted were acting DIG-APS James Mukuha Kamau, Bungoma AIG Gilbert Masengeli, his Kirinyanga counterpart Margaret Nyambura, and Kwale S/AIG Dr. Masoud Mwinyi.

The interviews will be conducted at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete Campus, Nairobi.

The candidates are required to appear in police uniform and bring their National Identity Card, Academic certificates, including transcripts and professional certificates and Any other supporting documents and testimonials;

Successful candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the CoK 2010 by submitting certificates from the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, the Higher Education Loans Board, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations: and the Credit Reference Bureau.

The DIG posts fell vacant after President William Ruto restructured the police service following the resignation of former IG Japhet Koome and the transfer of former DIG-APS Noor Gabow.

Also Read: High Court Suspends IG Kanja’s Decision To Ban Protests In Nairobi CBD