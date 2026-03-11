NSE Clarifies Resignation of Kiprono Kittony from Chairperson Role

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has dismissed reports claiming that Kiprono Kittony has stepped down from the Chairman position.

In a statement, NSE clarified that Kitonny will continue to serve as Chair of the NSE board until July 2026, while his role as the board director will run until June 2027.

“The Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC (NSE) wishes to clarify that recent media reports about the departure of Board Chairman Mr. Kiprono Kittony, EBS, are categorically inaccurate. Mr. Kittony remains Chairman and is actively leading the Exchange in advancing its 2025–2029 Strategy.

“Mr. Kittony’s term as Chairman runs until July 2026, and his Board Director role continues until June 2027,” NSE stated.

At the same time, NSE emphasized that it follows transparent, established governance procedures for all leadership positions, in line with its Articles of Association.

“As a market regulator and a public listed company, NSE follows transparent and established governance procedures for all leadership transitions, in line with its Articles of Association, Capital Markets Authority (CMA) regulations, and statutory requirements,” NSE added.

“We remain committed to maintaining strong corporate governance and to keeping stakeholders informed through official NSE channels. For accurate updates, please refer only to our official communications.”

The clarification comes days after Kitonny was appointed to the Kenya Airways (KQ) board as the Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director.

Kittony holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi. He also earned a Global Executive MBA from USIU and Columbia University.