NTSA Appoints Nashon Kondiwa as New Director General

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has appointed Nashon Kondiwa as its new Director General for a three-year term.

In a statement on Wedmesday February 18, NTSA Board Chairperson Khatib Mwashetani said the appointment was made in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Roads and Transport.

“The NTSA Board of Directors, in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nashon Kondiwa as the Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority for a term of three (3) years, with effect from 17th February 2026,” read the statement in part.

Kondiwa has over 22 years of distinguished experience in information and communication technology (ICT), innovation, public sector leadership, transportation, intelligent transport systems, urban mobility, and digital transformation within the road transport sector.

Before his appointment, Kodiwa served as the Deputy Director – Information Communication Technology at NTSA, where he spearheaded the Digital Transformation of the Authority and its service delivery systems.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Kondiwa’s proven expertise in ICT leadership, strategic vision, Transportation and deep institutional knowledge will steer NTSA to even greater heights, delivering measurable improvements in Road Transport management, road safety outcomes, and operational excellence,” Mwashetani stated.

Kodiwa takes over from George Njao, who exited the Authority after serving as the Director General for two terms.

This comes after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Board of Directors appointed Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General of the authority.

In a statement, KeNHA Board Chairperson Winfridah Ngumi announced that Kimeli has been appointed as Director General, following consultations with CS Chirchir.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), acting in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Roads and Transport, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Luka Kipchumba Kimeli as the Director General with effect from 17th February 2026,” Ngumi stated.