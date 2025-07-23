NTSA Clarifies Reports Of Not Having Control Of TIMS portal

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has denied reports of not having full control of the sensitive Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS).

In a statement on Wednesday, July 23, NTSA said it owns the TIMS system, including complete intellectual property (IP) rights.

“The Transport Integrated Management System is the single reference point for all National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) services. The system is fully owned and controlled by NTSA, with complete intellectual property (IP) rights vested in the Authority,” read part of the statement.

The authority also said it has invested heavily in the IT infrastructure, including cybersecurity, reliable servers and storage infrastructure, and highly controlled network.

NTSA also mentioned that it has fully implemented Zero Trust Network Architecture, ensuring high security and identity-based access.

“The Authority’s systems are integrated with the eCitizen system for the Single Sign On (SSO), payment gateway services, and revenue reporting, while the workflows, processes, and data run on the NTSA infrastructure and system,” NTSA stated.

On the issue of business intelligence and reporting, the Authority said it uses an advanced big data analytics platform to integrate all sources of data to provide deep analytics, insights on the Authority’s operations to enhance efficiency and support informed decision making.

The clarification follows a report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, which suggested that the Authority had outsourced key functions of the TIMS system to private developers.

The report revealed that NTSA staff have restricted access to a critical digital platform, despite spending Sh186 million to install it.

“TIMS access rights provided to the authority user departments did not allow for the generation and export of comprehensive transactional reports for licensing and vehicle registrations,” Gathungu said.

“NTSA users of the licensing and motor vehicle registration departments have limitations in the current access levels to meet their reporting requirements. The employees can only access and produce highly summarised reports for licensing and vehicle registration,” she added.

