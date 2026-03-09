Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

NTSA Launches Automated Instant Traffic Fines System

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out the Instant Fines Traffic Management System.

In a public notice on Monday, March 9, the authority said the system is now operational and will automatically send traffic violation notifications to motorists via SMS where applicable.

According to NTSA, the system is fully automated and operates without human intervention, a move aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic law enforcement across the country.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to inform the public that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System is now live. The system will automatically issue traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists where applicable.

“This process is fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement,” NTSA stated.

The authority noted that fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days.

NTSA warned motorists that if they fail to settle the fines within seven days will incur interest on the outstanding amount.

Additionally, the transport regulator said vehicles or drivers with pending fines will not be able to access services on NTSA platforms until the penalties are cleared.

“Failure to settle the fine due within the 7 day period will result in the amount due earning interest. In addition, the vehicle or the driver with a pending fine will not be able to transact on NTSA service platforms until the fine is settled,” NTSA added.

The authority further urged motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and respond promptly to official notifications sent through the system.

