NTSA Launches Automated Instant Traffic Fines System

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has rolled out the Instant Fines Traffic Management System.

In a public notice on Monday, March 9, the authority said the system is now operational and will automatically send traffic violation notifications to motorists via SMS where applicable.

According to NTSA, the system is fully automated and operates without human intervention, a move aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic law enforcement across the country.

The authority noted that fines issued through the system can be paid through the branch network of KCB Group within 7 days.

NTSA warned motorists that if they fail to settle the fines within seven days will incur interest on the outstanding amount.

Additionally, the transport regulator said vehicles or drivers with pending fines will not be able to access services on NTSA platforms until the penalties are cleared.

The authority further urged motorists to strictly adhere to traffic regulations and respond promptly to official notifications sent through the system.