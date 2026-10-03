NTSA Launches Probe Into Fatal Salama Crash That Killed 17 Pilgrims

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has launched investigations into the fatal road accident that claimed the lives of 17 pilgrims at Salama along the Mombasa- Nairobi highway.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchis said the authority has dispatched a multidisciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to conduct the investigation.

According to CS Chirchir, the probe will examine the vehicles involved in the crash, including their roadworthiness and compliance with safety requirements, as well as other factors that may have contributed to the accident.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), in support of the National Police Service, has dispatched a multi-disciplinary crash investigation team to Salama to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal multi-vehicle collision.

“The investigation will include examination of the vehicles involved, their roadworthiness and compliance, as well as other factors that may have contributed to the crash,” he said.

CS Chirchir expressed condolences to the families of those who died, as well as their relatives, friends, parishioners and the wider Catholic community.

The Transport CS also wished a swift recovery to those who sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

Further, CS Chirchir urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads and adhere to safety regulations.

“Avoid dangerous overtaking, observe lane discipline, maintain safe speeds, and ensure that vehicles are roadworthy and compliant with all safety requirements,” he added.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday, October 3, after midnight, at the Salama area in Makueni County, and involved a 14-seater matatu, two lorries, and other vehicles.

According to Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif, the crash occurred after a lorry driver reportedly lost control following brake failure before ramming into five vehicles, including the 14-seater matatu.

Preliminary reports indicate the deceased were 17 pilgrims from St Matthias Mulumba Catholic Parish in Mikindani, Mombasa.

The pilgrims were travelling to Subukia, Nakuru County, for the National Prayer Day when the accident occurred.