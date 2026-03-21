NTSA Lists 4 Simple Ways to Check Driving Licence and Number Plate Status

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has unveiled four simple and accessible ways for motorists to check the status of their driving licence and number plate applications, in a move aimed at improving efficiency and reducing congestion at service centres.

The announcement comes amid rising demand for smart driving licences and digital number plates, which has led to concerns among Kenyans over delays in processing and issuance.

According to NTSA, applicants can now track their documents in real time without physically visiting offices. “Motorists can avoid unnecessary trips to service centres by using online and mobile platforms to check their status in real time,” the Authority stated.

The most convenient option remains the eCitizen Portal. After logging in, users can navigate to the NTSA dashboard, select “Online Services,” and proceed to “Other Services.”

From there, applicants can access the “Uncollected Smart Driving Licenses and Number Plates” section, where they can search using their national ID number or vehicle registration number. The system provides detailed updates, including whether a licence is active, expired, suspended, or still under processing.

For mobile users, the NTSA Mobile App offers a seamless alternative. Available on Android and iOS devices, the app allows motorists to check their application status under the “My License” or vehicle services sections, making it easier to stay updated on the go.

NTSA has also provided an SMS option for those without internet access. Applicants can send their national ID number to 22846 and receive instant feedback on whether their driving licence or number plate is ready for collection or still being processed. Additionally, motorists can contact the NTSA call centre via 0709 932 000 or 0709 932 300 for assistance.

Despite the emphasis on digital platforms, NTSA maintains that in-person visits remain an option for those who need further clarification. Motorists can visit NTSA service centres, including the headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi, where officers provide guidance on delays, missing requirements, and next steps.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to enhancing service delivery and transparency, noting that the new measures are designed to reduce waiting times and improve the overall experience for applicants.