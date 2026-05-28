NTSA Rolls Out New Traffic Fines System for Minor Offences

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced the rollout of a modernised enforcement framework for minor traffic offences.

In a public notice on Thursday, May 28, NTSA said the new framework will take effect from Monday, June 1, 2026.

“The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wishes to notify members of the public that the Government will operationalise a modernised enforcement framework for minor traffic offences under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), effective 1st June, 2026,” read the statement in part.

Under the framework, motorists who commit certain minor traffic offences will no longer be required to appear in court immediately. Instead, motorists will receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence.

NTSA noted that offences may be detected either by police officers during routine enforcement or electronically through traffic cameras and other digital monitoring systems.

“Offences can be detected either by police officers during routine enforcement or electronically via traffic cameras and other digital monitoring systems. Once sufficient evidence is gathered, the notification will be issued to the driver or the registered vehicle owner,” NTSA explained.

According to the authority, the notices may be delivered physically by police officers, affixed to vehicles, or sent electronically through SMS, email, or approved digital traffic enforcement platforms.

Each notification will include details of the offence, including the date, time, location, prescribed penalty, payment instructions, and response deadlines.

Motorists who receive the notices will have the option of admitting liability and paying the prescribed fine within the stipulated period or disputing the allegation in court.

“Upon receiving a notice, motorists have two options: they may admit liability and pay the prescribed fine within the stipulated period, or they may dispute the allegation in court. If the motorist chooses to pay the fine, the matter can be settled without the need for a court appearance,” NTSA stated.

However, the authority noted that courts will retain the power to reduce or refund penalties based on mitigating circumstances and may also administer demerit points against a driver’s licence where applicable.

NTSA further warned that failure to respond to notices, pay fines, or appear in court when required could result in harsher penalties imposed by the courts.