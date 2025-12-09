NTSA Suspends Licences of 62 PSV Drivers

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the licences of 62 public service vehicle (PSV) drivers from seven transport operators.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 9, the authority said the suspension of the licences followed a compliance assessment.

According to NTSA, the compliance assessment uncovered multiple safety breaches across several operators.

“The Authority has suspended the licences of 62 drivers from seven public transport operators and mandated that they undergo re-testing.

“This action follows a compliance assessment that revealed multiple violations and serious safety concerns,” NTSA stated.

NTSA directed the suspended drivers to undergo mandatory retesting before they are allowed back on the road.

Public transport operators affected by the licence suspension include: Tahmeed Express Limited (23), Latema Travelers Bus and Safari Company Limited (13), Meru Nissan Operators Sacco (10), Moline Prestige Services Shuttle Limited (6), MTrans Sacco Limited (7), and Enabled Mashariki Investment Limited (3).

NTSA has also directed all affected operators to organise road safety awareness training for their entire driver workforce and present selected vehicles for inspection.

“Besides re-testing the identified drivers, the affected operators must organize road safety awareness training for all their drivers and present selected vehicles for inspection.

“The driver re-testing exercise is part of the wider proactive efforts by the Authority aimed at ensuring every driver possesses the requisite skills and competencies to safely operate on our roads,” NTSA said.

Further, the authority said several operators are currently under scrutiny to ensure their drivers and vehicles fully comply with established safety regulations.

“Several operators are currently under scrutiny to ensure their drivers and vehicles fully comply with established safety regulations,” the statement added.