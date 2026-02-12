Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

NTSA Suspends Matatu Driver After Viral Video of Matatu Forcing Way Onto Walkway

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

 

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended a matatu driver for 90 days following a viral video at Allsops in which the vehicle invaded a pedestrian walkway.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, NTSA explained that the driver was presented before the authority for a retest but did not pass the test.

NTSA also said the PSV driver will be required to undergo a medical assessment before undertaking a subsequent retest.

“We wish to inform the public that the driver belonging to Neema Travellers Agency Ltd (Sacco) was presented before the Authority earlier today.

“The driver underwent the required test and did not meet the set standards. As a result, his driving license has been suspended for a period of ninety (90) days. Additionally, he will be required to undergo a medical assessment before undertaking a subsequent retest,” NTSA stated.

NTSA urged motorists to exercise responsibility on the roads and strictly adhere to traffic regulations, emphasising the need to give priority to pedestrians.

“We commend the public for reporting incidents of reckless driving and for partnering with us in promoting road safety,” the Authority added.

In the viral video, a PSV vehicle is recorded forcing its way onto a crowded pedestrian walkway, but a formally dressed pedestrian stood his ground and refused to let it pass.

The incident comes weeks after the authority suspended the driving license of a matatu driver after a tout in his vehicle was captured pushing a girl in Riruta, Nairobi County.

