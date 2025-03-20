Connect with us

News

NTSA suspends Super Metro’s license

File image of Super Metro buses.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday suspended Super Metro Limited’s operator license.

In a statement, NTSA said the decision is to ensure the company is compliant with road safety measures and has put in place safety measures to protect the lives of its passengers and other road users.

“This is to notify the Public that the Authority has suspended Super Metro Limited’s operator license until the Company fully complies with the Public Service Vehicles Regulations, 2014 and other set conditions.

“The decision was necessitated by the need to ensure the Company is not only compliant, but that it has put in place safety measures to protect the lives of its passengers and other road users,” the statement read in part.

NTSA noted that 15 of the company’s 523 vehicles had expired inspection certificates, while eight had expired Road Service Licences.

The Authority also revealed that 5 vehicles had expired speed limiter certificates, 88 vehicles were not transmitting speed data, 171 vehicles had no speed limiter records, 7 vehicles had no speed limiter vendor details and 109 vehicles were operating beyond the speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

Further NTSA exposed that some Super Metro drivers lacked the necessary credentials, posing a significant safety risk.

“On compliance with The Traffic (Driving Schools, Driving Instructors and Driving Licences) Rules, 2020, it was established that the driving credentials of the drivers assigned to the Company’s portal do not meet the required qualifications which presents a major road safety risk,” NTSA stated.

The authority ordered the company to present 294 vehicles with various violations to the respective speed limiter vendors for compliance checks and take them for inspection at the Likoni Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre and obtain compliance reports for all the vehicles.

The company was also told to re-test 42 drivers cited for multiple speed violations, and immediately disengaging unqualified drivers.

Additionally, NTSA directed Super Metro to provide proof of compliance with labor laws, such as payroll records and employee contracts, and implement a road safety sensitization program for all drivers.

