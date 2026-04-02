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NTSA To Deploy Speed Cameras, Checkpoints During Easter Period

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced it will deploy speed cameras and checkpoints as part of a crackdown on reckless driving during the Easter holiday period.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said the move is aimed at curbing speeding, which remains one of the leading causes of fatal road accidents in the country.

“We shall deploy traffic enforcement officers, speed cameras, and sobriety checkpoints at strategic points. Remember: every life matters,” he said.

Kondiwa called on motorists to prioritize road safety during the Easter holiday period, warning that reckless behavior will attract strict enforcement measures.

“Fellow motorists, as we commemorate this Easter season, I urge every driver and passenger to prioritize safety on our roads,” he stated.

The NTSA boss also cautioned drivers against speeding, noting that it remains a leading cause of deaths on Kenyan roads.

Kondiwa urged drivers to adhere to speed limits and exercise discipline while driving, particularly on highways expected to experience heavy traffic.

“Let me address specific dangerous behaviors. Speeding remains a leading cause of death—slow down and adhere to posted limits.

“Drunk driving impairs judgment and reaction time; if you have consumed alcohol, do not get behind the wheel. Driver fatigue is equally deadly; rest adequately before long journeys and take breaks every two hours,” he stated.

Further, he warned that non-compliant vehicles, including those with mechanical defects such as faulty brakes, worn-out tyres, or poor lighting, will be seized immediately

“For those whose vehicles break down, ensure you park safely off the road and place warning triangles at a sufficient distance. Finally, unroadworthy vehicles—those with defective brakes, worn-out tyres, or faulty lighting—will be impounded immediately,” Kondiwa added.

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