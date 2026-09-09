NTSA Warns Kenyans of Fake Driving School Fee Poster Circulating Online

NAIROBI — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a warning against a fake poster circulating online that falsely lists driving licence categories and fees, cautioning the public not to fall for it.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 9, NTSA said the poster, titled “NTSA Driving Licence Class Categories & Amounts,” has no connection to the Authority whatsoever.

“This poster is not associated with NTSA and it is a scam,” NTSA said. “The Authority has not contracted any individual or organization to serve as its agent.”

The fake notice lists inflated charges across several licence classes, including motorcycle, three-wheeler, automatic and manual car, PSV, heavy commercial vehicle, trailer and tank truck categories — with amounts running into thousands of shillings, far above what NTSA actually charges.

According to the Authority’s official rates, a provisional driving licence costs Ksh650, test booking goes for Ksh1,050, an interim driving licence costs Ksh750, and a smart driving licence costs Ksh3,050. The fake poster, by contrast, listed figures as high as Ksh10,000 for some categories, meaning unsuspecting applicants stood to lose significantly more than the real cost of these services.

NTSA also moved to clarify a broader point of confusion: it does not run any driving schools itself. “NTSA does not operate any driving school. Anyone claiming to offer driver training, operate a driving school, or issue driving licences on behalf of the Authority is misleading the public and the matter should be reported to the nearest police station,” the Authority said.

The Authority’s actual mandate covers licensing driving schools, testing learner drivers, and issuing driver’s licences — services that should only be accessed through the NTSA service portal on the eCitizen platform.

NTSA urged anyone with questions about driving school services, licence applications, test bookings or class endorsements to reach out through [email protected], or via its contact centre lines 0709 932300 and 0709 932000. The Authority also reminded the public that its official SMS sender names are NTSA and 22847_NTSA, and its verified social media accounts are @NTSAKENYA on Facebook and @ntsa_kenya on X.

Above all, NTSA cautioned Kenyans against sharing personal information with anyone claiming to represent the Authority. “If you come across a suspicious account claiming to belong to NTSA, do not engage. Block it and report it immediately,” it said.

The alert comes just days after NTSA flagged a separate scam involving a fake website, govpenalize.eu.cc/ken, and two phone numbers used by fraudsters to target motorists posing as the Authority.