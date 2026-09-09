Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NTSA Warns Kenyans of Fake Driving School Fee Poster Circulating Online

Vincent Olando

Published

NAIROBI — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a warning against a fake poster circulating online that falsely lists driving licence categories and fees, cautioning the public not to fall for it.

In a statement on Wednesday, September 9, NTSA said the poster, titled “NTSA Driving Licence Class Categories & Amounts,” has no connection to the Authority whatsoever.

“This poster is not associated with NTSA and it is a scam,” NTSA said. “The Authority has not contracted any individual or organization to serve as its agent.”

The fake notice lists inflated charges across several licence classes, including motorcycle, three-wheeler, automatic and manual car, PSV, heavy commercial vehicle, trailer and tank truck categories — with amounts running into thousands of shillings, far above what NTSA actually charges.

According to the Authority’s official rates, a provisional driving licence costs Ksh650, test booking goes for Ksh1,050, an interim driving licence costs Ksh750, and a smart driving licence costs Ksh3,050. The fake poster, by contrast, listed figures as high as Ksh10,000 for some categories, meaning unsuspecting applicants stood to lose significantly more than the real cost of these services.

NTSA also moved to clarify a broader point of confusion: it does not run any driving schools itself. “NTSA does not operate any driving school. Anyone claiming to offer driver training, operate a driving school, or issue driving licences on behalf of the Authority is misleading the public and the matter should be reported to the nearest police station,” the Authority said.

The Authority’s actual mandate covers licensing driving schools, testing learner drivers, and issuing driver’s licences — services that should only be accessed through the NTSA service portal on the eCitizen platform.

NTSA urged anyone with questions about driving school services, licence applications, test bookings or class endorsements to reach out through [email protected], or via its contact centre lines 0709 932300 and 0709 932000. The Authority also reminded the public that its official SMS sender names are NTSA and 22847_NTSA, and its verified social media accounts are @NTSAKENYA on Facebook and @ntsa_kenya on X.

Above all, NTSA cautioned Kenyans against sharing personal information with anyone claiming to represent the Authority. “If you come across a suspicious account claiming to belong to NTSA, do not engage. Block it and report it immediately,” it said.

The alert comes just days after NTSA flagged a separate scam involving a fake website, govpenalize.eu.cc/ken, and two phone numbers used by fraudsters to target motorists posing as the Authority.

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Six Students Injured as School Bus Overturns in Bomet Music Festival Trip

Six students were injured on Sunday evening, August 2, after a school bus ferrying them to the annual Kenya Music Festival overturned along the...

August 3, 2026

News

NTSA Announces Alcoblow Crackdown

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced an alcoblow crackdown and road safety enforcement campaign across the Coast region. In a statement...

July 27, 2026

News

NTSA Shuts Down Digital Services for 60 Hours as Weekend Maintenance Begins

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended all its digital services for 60 hours, beginning 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and...

July 17, 2026

News

Matiang’i Calls for Suspension of NTSA’s Mandatory Vehicle Inspection

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i has called on the government to suspend the planned rollout of mandatory annual vehicle inspection. In a statement...

June 28, 2026