NTSA Warns Motorists as Heavy Rains Intensify

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has cautioned motorists and other road users to exercise caution following the heavy rains being experienced across the country.

In an advisory on Friday, the authority cautioned that ongoing rainfall and foggy conditions in several areas are significantly increasing road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces.

“With the onset of the heavy rains across the country, as advised by the weatherman, the Authority cautions the Public of potentially hazardous road conditions.

“The ongoing rainfall and foggy conditions in some areas are significantly increasing road risks due to reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces,” NTSA said.

NTSA urged drivers to be extra vigilant and mindful of their safety as well as that of other road users during the rainy season.

The authority also called on pedestrians to use designated crossing points to minimize accidents.

“Passengers are also encouraged to take responsibility for their own safety by speaking out and asking the driver to stop if the situation becomes unsafe,” NTA added.

To reduce accidents during the rainy season, NTSA advised motorists to observe several safety measures while driving.

These include keeping a safe distance from the vehicle ahead, driving slowly due to the difficulty of halting completely on wet roads, and switching on headlights whenever it is raining to improve visibility for oncoming traffic.

Drivers were also urged to use windshield wipers to clear raindrops from the windscreen and ensure stalled vehicles are removed from the road as soon as possible.

Further, the authority warned motorists against attempting to drive through flooded roads, noting that such actions could lead to serious accidents.

This follows an advisory by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which issued a safety alert urging motorists to exercise caution following the heavy rains being experienced across the country.