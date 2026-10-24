Nuclear Power in Siaya: Why Promises of Safety and Prosperity Are Not Enough

By Alphonce Owino

Kenya needs reliable electricity, but the pursuit of nuclear energy must never come at the expense of scientific integrity, environmental protection, public confidence and the rights of host communities.

Patricia Ndede’s defence of the proposed nuclear power plant in Central Sakwa raises important issues. As Director of Information, Advocacy and Communication at the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA), she is right to explain the programme, address public anxiety and articulate its potential economic benefits.

However, explaining why nuclear power might benefit Kenya is not the same as demonstrating why Central Sakwa is the right place to build it.

That distinction is at the heart of this debate.

I am not opposed to nuclear energy. Nor am I opposed to Siaya attracting major investments. My concern is whether Kenya has sufficiently demonstrated that the proposed site is safe, environmentally sustainable, economically justified and acceptable to the people who stand to bear its consequences.

The burden of proof must rest with the project proponent, not with the communities being asked to surrender their land, livelihoods and environmental security.

1. If the science is settled, why are the critical studies still pending?

Ndede’s article makes an important admission: detailed site-characterisation studies are yet to confirm the suitability of the candidate sites. She further acknowledges that if scientific investigations establish that the Siaya site cannot meet the required safety thresholds, the project should not proceed there.

I welcome that commitment.

But it raises a fundamental question: Why are we being persuaded that the nuclear power plant belongs in Central Sakwa before the very investigations that determine whether it belongs there have been completed?

There is a difference between identifying a candidate site for further investigation and establishing that the site is suitable for a nuclear power station.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) treats site selection and detailed site evaluation as distinct stages. Site suitability must be supported by relevant data, documented investigations and independent review. The assessment must account for natural hazards, environmental consequences, emergency planning and the interaction between the facility and its surroundings.

These are not minor technicalities to be resolved after a political or administrative preference has taken shape. They are the foundation upon which that preference must rest.

If Central Sakwa ultimately passes every independent test, the evidence should speak for itself. Until then, the honest position is that its suitability remains subject to verification.

2. What exactly happened to the findings of the 2023 SESA?

The question of site selection deserves a documentary answer, not a public-relations explanation.

Kenya’s published Strategic Environmental and Social Assessment (SESA) for the Nuclear Power Programme contains a site-ranking history that requires careful examination.

The report’s conclusion identifies Site G in Lamu as the highest-ranked candidate before it was set aside because of the projected cost of corrective engineering measures. Site B was subsequently identified as the preferred site, followed by Site D.

The critical question is how those earlier rankings relate to the current preference for the Lake Victoria region and the proposed site in Siaya.

I am not suggesting that a preliminary ranking can never change. Additional investigations, revised data and changing project requirements can legitimately alter the outcome.

But when a major infrastructure project changes direction, the public deserves to understand why.

What were the original exclusion criteria? Which criteria changed? What new evidence justified the revised preference? How were safety, environmental protection, construction costs, cooling-water requirements and the social consequences weighted against one another?

These questions are especially important because the Netherlands Commission for Environmental Assessment, in its 2024 review of the draft SESA, concluded that the report did not meet IAEA standards of good practice and did not provide an adequate basis for well-informed decision-making. The commission also noted that relevant site-selection information was missing from the report.

That finding does not, by itself, prove that Siaya is unsuitable. Equally, it cannot simply be brushed aside when the country is deciding where to place its first nuclear power facility.

The appropriate response is to publish the revised assessment, explain the differences and subject the underlying evidence to independent scrutiny.

A change in site preference is not necessarily evidence of wrongdoing. An unexplained change, however, is a legitimate reason to demand accountability.

3. Lake Victoria is not just a cooling reservoir

Ndede assures readers that modern reactor technology can manage cooling water and that radioactive contamination will be prevented through engineered barriers, filtration and monitoring.

These are important safeguards. But describing the safeguards does not establish the environmental acceptability of a particular site.

Lake Victoria is an interconnected ecological and economic system. It supports fisheries, agriculture, transport, tourism and the daily water needs of communities across several jurisdictions.

The question is therefore not merely whether a nuclear reactor can operate without routinely releasing radioactive wastewater into the lake.

The wider questions include:

What volume of water will the proposed reactor require under normal operation, seasonal extremes and drought conditions?

What will be the temperature differential between cooling-water intake and discharge, and how will it affect local aquatic ecosystems?

What will happen during abnormal operating conditions, equipment failures or an accident?

How will the project account for cumulative effects alongside existing pollution, declining fish stocks, agricultural runoff and other pressures on the lake?

What independent monitoring, emergency notification and remediation arrangements will protect communities if environmental limits are exceeded?

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A closed-loop cooling system may reduce certain impacts, but the actual design and its performance must be demonstrated for the proposed site. Even where water does not pass through the reactor core, cooling systems can still create thermal, chemical and other environmental impacts.

Radiological safety and ecological protection are related, but they are not interchangeable.

Moreover, Lake Victoria is shared by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Environmental consequences do not necessarily stop at county or national boundaries.

The assessment must therefore be informed by credible baseline data, transparent modelling and appropriate consultation with affected communities and relevant regional stakeholders.

Our position should be simple: protect the lake first, demonstrate the safeguards independently, and only then consider whether the proposed location is acceptable.

4. Geological safety cannot be established by comparing countries

The article invokes nuclear facilities in Japan and South Korea to demonstrate that modern reactors can operate in seismically active regions.

That is true in principle. Nuclear power is not automatically incompatible with every region that experiences earthquakes.

But the comparison does not establish that Central Sakwa is suitable.

Different locations have different geological structures, fault histories, soil conditions, groundwater systems and exposure to other natural hazards. A reactor design that is appropriate for one site cannot simply be presumed appropriate for another.

The relevant question is not whether another country has built a nuclear plant in a seismically active region. It is whether the proposed facility in Siaya can be shown to withstand the hazards specific to its own location.

That requires site-specific geological mapping, seismic-hazard analysis, geotechnical investigations, groundwater assessment and evaluation of flooding and other relevant natural hazards.

The studies must be reviewed by competent and genuinely independent experts.

We must also distinguish between the broader East African Rift System and the particular geological conditions of a proposed site. Neither the presence of a regional geological system nor its distance from the site is, on its own, sufficient to establish safety or danger.

The evidence must be specific to Central Sakwa.

If the evidence supports the site, publish it. If the evidence reveals unacceptable risks, choose another site. That is what science-led development means.

5. The biggest question is not whether nuclear power creates jobs, but whether Siaya receives a fair return

Ndede promises employment, scholarships, fish-processing facilities, industrial growth and a dedicated Siaya Local Infrastructure Fund.

These are attractive propositions. Communities in Siaya deserve better roads, well-equipped hospitals, reliable electricity, modern markets and meaningful employment.

But anticipated benefits should not be confused with legally enforceable commitments.

How many permanent jobs will be created for local residents, as distinct from temporary construction jobs? How many positions will require specialist qualifications that the local workforce does not yet possess? What is the training timetable? What proportion of procurement will go to local enterprises? What happens to employment after construction ends?

Most importantly, what is the legal basis for the proposed infrastructure fund?

Ndede refers to a fixed percentage of power-generation revenues being channelled into a Siaya Local Infrastructure Fund. That proposal should be accompanied by a draft legal instrument defining the percentage, revenue base, beneficiaries, governance arrangements, audit requirements and public reporting obligations.

Who will control the fund? Will the county government, national government and local communities have defined roles? Will the public be able to track every shilling? Can the arrangement survive a change of government or agency leadership?

The same applies to promises of alternative land, modern housing, long-term equity and compensation at market rates.

These commitments should be written into enforceable agreements before land acquisition begins, not left as assurances in a newspaper article.

Siaya must not be asked to exchange ancestral land and environmental security for projected benefits whose value, distribution and enforceability remain uncertain.

6. Cheap electricity must be demonstrated through a transparent economic case

One of the central arguments for nuclear power is that it supplies reliable electricity around the clock and can support industrialisation.

That is a legitimate argument in favour of considering nuclear energy.

But reliable generation is not automatically synonymous with cheap electricity.

A serious economic assessment must consider construction costs, financing charges, currency exposure, construction delays, transmission infrastructure, operations, maintenance, decommissioning, radioactive-waste management and long-term security requirements.

It must also compare nuclear power fairly with alternatives available to Kenya, including geothermal, hydro, wind, solar, storage, grid upgrades and demand-management measures.

The appropriate question is not whether solar and wind are intermittent. It is how different combinations of generation, storage, transmission and demand management can meet Kenya’s electricity needs at an acceptable cost and level of reliability.

What is the projected cost per unit of electricity delivered to consumers? What assumptions underpin the financing model? How sensitive is the project to construction delays and cost overruns? What demand forecasts justify the proposed generating capacity? What alternatives were examined, and why did they rank lower?

These questions matter to the whole country, not just Siaya.

If taxpayers, electricity consumers or public institutions will carry substantial financial risks, the economic case must be open to public scrutiny.

We should not approve a multibillion-shilling investment merely because its projected benefits sound impressive.

7. The transmission argument needs more than a geographical claim

The article suggests that locating generation near major demand centres can reduce transmission losses and support the national grid.

In principle, the location of generation relative to demand and the existing network matters.

However, the claim that Siaya is the optimal location must be demonstrated through grid modelling, transmission-capacity analysis and an assessment of the costs of connecting the proposed facility to the national grid.

A large generating station requires suitable transmission infrastructure, potentially including substantial new lines and substations. The costs and environmental effects of those facilities must form part of the project assessment.

The public should be shown how the proposed site compares with other candidate locations in terms of grid stability, connection costs, transmission losses and the ability to deliver electricity where it is needed.

A location cannot be declared optimal simply because it is closer to some consumers or because it offers a convenient development narrative.

The evidence must demonstrate that the entire electricity system benefits.

8. Public participation is not a public-relations campaign

Ndede acknowledges that residents in Bondo and Lenya village felt they were being spoken at rather than listened to. That admission deserves serious attention.

Her proposed Dholuo-language education campaigns, community advisory committee and overseas study visits are constructive suggestions.

But public participation is more than translating technical explanations into a local language. It is also about giving affected people the opportunity to influence decisions before those decisions become practically irreversible.

Communities must have access to the underlying studies, independent technical advice, adequate time to scrutinise proposals and meaningful opportunities to challenge the evidence.

They must be able to question the assumptions, propose alternatives and receive documented responses to their concerns.

A community advisory committee must not become a substitute for the wider public. Its membership, selection process, mandate, funding, independence and reporting arrangements should be transparent.

Nor should overseas visits be presented as proof that the Siaya site is safe. Visiting an operational nuclear plant can improve understanding, but the geological, ecological, demographic and emergency-response conditions of that facility may differ substantially from those in Central Sakwa.

The purpose of public participation is not to manufacture acceptance. It is to make better decisions through informed engagement.

The community must be free to support the project, oppose it or withhold judgement while awaiting credible evidence.

That is the difference between consultation and persuasion.

9. Who independently regulates the project?

An additional question concerns institutional independence.

NuPEA is responsible for advancing Kenya’s nuclear power programme. That role is distinct from the responsibility to independently regulate nuclear safety.

The 2023 SESA itself identified the need to institutionalise an independent nuclear energy regulator.

The public therefore deserves a clear account of the current regulatory arrangements, the regulator’s statutory powers, its technical capacity and its ability to reject a site or halt progress where safety requirements are not met.

Who independently verifies the geological investigations? Who reviews the environmental impact assessment? Who authorises the site? Who assesses emergency preparedness? Who monitors compliance after construction and throughout the plant’s operational life?

These functions must not be reduced to internal assurances from the institution promoting the project.

The IAEA provides safety standards and guidance, but national regulatory authorities retain essential responsibilities for licensing, oversight and enforcement.

For a first-of-its-kind national project, the independence, competence and resourcing of the regulator are not administrative details. They are central safeguards for public confidence.

10. What should happen before Kenya commits to Central Sakwa?

The way forward is neither emotional rejection nor unquestioning acceptance.

Kenya should pursue a transparent, evidence-led process with clear conditions that apply to every candidate site.

First, NuPEA should publish a clear account of the site-selection process, including the original SESA rankings, the reasons for subsequent changes and the criteria used to identify the present preferred location.

Second, the complete site-specific geological, seismic, hydrological and environmental investigations should be made available for independent expert review, subject only to narrowly justified security restrictions.

Third, a comprehensive environmental and social impact assessment should examine routine operations, credible accident scenarios, cumulative impacts, emergency arrangements and the consequences for Lake Victoria and neighbouring communities.

Fourth, the full economic case should be published, including financing assumptions, expected electricity costs, transmission investments, waste management, decommissioning and comparisons with credible alternatives.

Fifth, all proposed community benefits should be translated into enforceable commitments with clear funding arrangements, independent audits and transparent mechanisms for compensation and grievance resolution.

Sixth, public participation should continue throughout the process, with independent technical assistance available to affected communities and meaningful opportunities to influence the outcome.

Finally, the competent and independent regulator must retain the authority to reject the site if it fails the applicable requirements. No political deadline, investment commitment or development promise should override that responsibility.

Conclusion: Let Siaya benefit from development without being asked to gamble on it

Patricia Ndede concludes that if science proves the proposed site is safe, and a genuine partnership protects Lake Victoria, Siaya could help power Kenya’s future.

On that principle, we agree.

But that principle must apply before the decision is made, not merely as a reassurance after a preferred location has been publicly promoted.

The fact that a nuclear plant could create jobs does not establish that Central Sakwa is the right location. The fact that modern reactors have advanced safety systems does not replace site-specific investigations. The fact that other countries operate nuclear plants does not eliminate the need to assess local geological and environmental conditions. And the promise of compensation does not remove the obligation to protect land rights and community livelihoods.

Siaya deserves investment, employment, reliable energy and better infrastructure. It also deserves the same standard of environmental protection, transparent decision-making and public accountability that any community hosting a nuclear facility should expect.

My position remains clear: I am not campaigning against nuclear energy. I am campaigning against committing to a site before the evidence, independent scrutiny and public accountability justify that commitment.

If Central Sakwa passes the scientific, environmental, economic and regulatory tests, let the evidence demonstrate that conclusively.

If it does not, Kenya must have the courage to choose another location.

Development should never require a community to trust promises where verifiable evidence is possible.

Let science determine the site, let independent regulation protect the public, let the people participate meaningfully, and let the benefits be legally secured.

That is how Kenya can pursue nuclear energy responsibly—and how Siaya can protect its future without being asked to take an unnecessary gamble with it.