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Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal with Governors

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has called off its nationwide strike after 41 days.

The decision was announced on Wednesday, September 9, following a meeting between the union officials and the Council of Governors (CoG).

“By the powers conferred on me by the Constitution of the Kenya National Union of Nurses and the Constitution of Kenya, I hereby declare that the strike that commenced on the 29th of July 2026 is hereby called off,” KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako announced.

Panyako directed nurses to resume their duties immediately or within 24 hours to ensure the smooth running of hospitals.

“I urge the electoral members to resume duty immediately and, in any case, not later than 24 hours from now,” The KNUM SG stated.

Nurses had been on strike since July 29, disrupting services in public hospitals for nearly six weeks.

The nurses’ grievances included the failure to conclude the CBA, failure to add them to the Universal Health Coverage payroll with permanent and pensionable terms, and Kisii County’s refusal to reinstate nurses who had been relieved of their duties.

COG Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi revealed that UHC staff would be employed on permanent and pensionable terms, in line with Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) rates, effective July 1, 2026.

The Wajir Governor added that county governments had only agreed to absorb the UHC staff on condition that the gratuity clauses in their contracts were removed.

The deal comes days after KMPDU Secretary-General Dr Davji Bhimji Atellah threatened to announce a nationwide healthworker strike.

Atellah said doctors were already overburdened and could not continue taking on nursing duties as a result of staff shortages.

“We will not watch silently as the healthcare system we have dedicated our lives to serving is allowed to deteriorate. When one part of healthcare is compromised, we all suffer. And when we stand together, we protect our patients together,” he said.

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