The Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) has given the Council of Governors (CoG) seven days to sign a negotiated Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), warning that nurses could resume nationwide industrial action if the deadline is ignored.

In a demand letter dated November 23, 2026, and received at the Council of Governors’ offices on November 24, the union accused the governors’ secretariat of delaying the conclusion of negotiations despite an earlier commitment to finalise the agreement within 45 days.

Signed by KNUNM Secretary General Seth Panyako and addressed to CoG Chief Executive Officer Mary Mwiti, the letter demands that the council invite the union for a signing ceremony within seven days.

“In the foregoing and in the prevailing circumstances, we have been left with no option but to DEMAND, which we hereby do, that you invite us for a signing ceremony within SEVEN (7) DAYS of this letter, failure to which we shall take most necessary steps available in law to safeguard the rights and interests of our members, including but not limited to an incessant Industrial Action until the signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement,” Panyako stated.

The dispute stems from a Return to Work Agreement (RTWA) signed after nurses called off a 43-day nationwide strike in September. The agreement required the two parties to conclude CBA negotiations within 45 days.

According to Panyako, the parties met on October 23 and agreed that the Council of Governors’ secretariat would forward the negotiated CBA to county governments for their input. Once signed by both parties, the document was expected to be submitted to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for a Letter of No Objection.

However, the union says 30 days had passed since the meeting without the agreed process being completed, despite repeated telephone calls and reminders.

“We have a growing concern that it is 30 days down the line and despite our numerous telephone calls and reminders, you have ignored and/or neglected our effort to have this CBA for nurses signed,” the union stated in the letter.

The union further accused the governors’ office of frustrating efforts to secure the agreement, warning that it was prepared to take legal measures to safeguard its members’ rights and interests.

The latest ultimatum raises the possibility of another nationwide nurses’ strike barely three months after the previous industrial action disrupted healthcare services for 43 days before ending on September 9.

The standoff also comes weeks after KNUNM issued a separate 21-day strike notice over unresolved employment grievances involving nurses at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The union has not announced a specific date for a fresh strike, but has warned that industrial action remains among the measures it could pursue if the CBA is not signed within the stipulated period.