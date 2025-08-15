Nyali Tragedy: Two Sisters Drown in Unsupervised Apartment Pool

KDRTV News – Mombasa: A wave of shock and grief has swept through Mombasa following the tragic drowning of two sisters, aged 13 and 9, in an unsupervised swimming pool at an apartment complex in Nyali on August 14, 2025.

The girls were on vacation with their family when the mid-morning accident occurred. Witnesses say there were no lifeguards on duty, and the pool lacked visible depth markings. Authorities confirmed the victims’ names have been withheld out of respect for the grieving family.

“This is gross negligence,” said the children’s uncle, visibly shaken. “We trusted this place with our family’s safety, but there was no one to watch over the children. These deaths could have been prevented.” Another distraught family member, speaking anonymously to local reporters, added: “How can a facility with a swimming pool, especially one frequented by children, be left without a lifeguard? Our daughters are gone because of someone’s carelessness.”

The incident has triggered outrage among residents and safety advocates, who accuse some property owners in Nyali and other coastal areas of prioritizing aesthetics over safety. Many complexes, they say, market their pools as key attractions but fail to implement basic protection measures.

In response, Mombasa police have launched a countywide safety crackdown on all swimming facilities including apartment complexes, hotels, and private residences. Mombasa County Police Commander John Mwangi announced that pool operators must now provide certified lifeguards during all operational hours and install clear depth warnings at multiple points around the pool.

“We will not tolerate any compromise on safety when it comes to our citizens, especially our children,” Mwangi said in a press conference. “Every pool owner and management company is hereby put on notice: comply with safety regulations or face severe legal consequences.”

The crackdown will include unannounced inspections, hefty fines for violations, and potential closure for repeat offenders. Police have urged the public to report unsafe swimming facilities to help prevent similar tragedies.

The bodies of the two sisters have been taken to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue. Their father, speaking softly, expressed hope that their loss would spark meaningful change: “We are dealing with a heartbreaking loss, but if our tragedy forces change, maybe it will save another family from this pain.”