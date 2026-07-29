Nyandarua Governor Badilisha Dumps UDA For Gachagua’s DCP

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has defected from the ruling UDA Party and joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Gachagua announced Badilisha’s defection on Wednesday after receiving him and members of the Nyandarua County Assembly into the party.

The former DP said Badilisha and the county assembly members had committed to defending their seats on DCP tickets in the next General Election.

“I am delighted to receive Governor Kiarie Badilisha of Nyandarua County and the entire County Assembly into the DCP Party.

“They have assured me that they will defend their seats on DCP Party tickets, and they shall form part of the aspirants in the party primaries next year. I have assured them that the party primaries will be free and fair,” Gachagua announced.

Further, Gachagua alleged that more leaders were leaving rival political parties to join his party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“The mass exodus from unpopular parties, notably the infamous UDA, continues,” the former Deputy President stated.

Governor Badilisha becomes one of the latest elected leaders from Mt Kenya to align himself with Gachagua’s DCP.

On Friday, July 24, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata officially joined DCP weeks after quitting President Ruto’s UDA party.

In a statement after meeting Gachagua at his residence in Wamunyoro, Nyeri County, Kang’ata said he will seek re-election on a DCP party ticket.

“Come 2027, I will defend my seat via DCP but remain a bridge that connects with Linda Mwananchi,” Governor Kang’ata said.

Gachagua also welcomed Governor Kang’ata to his party and shared the news across all his social media platforms.

“Welcome home, Governor Irungu Kang’ata, where you belong. Today at Wamunyoro Residence, I was pleased to receive my younger brother, Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Governor of Murang’a County, as a member of our party, DCP, the party of the moment and the future,” he said.