NYS Announces Massive Recruitment Drive for 750 Officers

The National Youth Service (Kenya) (NYS) has announced a large-scale recruitment exercise targeting young Kenyans seeking employment and skills training opportunities.

In a public notice issued on March 3, 2026, NYS revealed more than 700 vacancies, including 250 cadet officer positions and 500 technical and support roles.

The service described the recruitment as part of its broader mission to strengthen youth empowerment and national development.

“This recruitment targets qualified Kenyans who are ready to serve the country and undergo paramilitary training,” NYS stated.

The cadet officer category targets degree holders in professional fields such as engineering, accounting, information technology, clinical sciences, project management, and corporate communication.

Other disciplines include agriculture, veterinary science, hydrology, legal studies, and community health nursing.

Applicants for cadet roles must be Kenyan citizens aged between 18 and 28 years, hold a bachelor’s degree in relevant fields, possess a valid national identity card, and have a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN certificate.

Successful candidates will also undergo a mandatory nine-month paramilitary training programme.

The private post vacancies target technical workers including drivers, plant operators, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, welders, band members, secretaries, and general duty personnel.

Candidates applying for private posts must have a minimum KCSE grade of D+, relevant technical certification, and prior NYS training or discharge certification where applicable.

Applications must be submitted using the Public Service Commission employment form, either via email or post, addressed to the NYS Commandant General in Nairobi.

The application deadline is March 18, 2026.

The recruitment comes amid ongoing government efforts under the administration of William Ruto to expand youth employment through public sector training and infrastructure programmes.

Analysts say the NYS recruitment drive offers a crucial opportunity in a labour market where formal jobs remain highly competitive.

For thousands of young Kenyans, the green NYS uniform continues to symbolize discipline, training, and a pathway to stable public service careers.