News

NYS Clarifies Reports Of Using Buses To Ferry Goons During Saba Saba Demos

By

Published

GsXoJJGW0AA038l 1749013085

NYS

The National Youth Service (NYS) has dismissed claims that its vehicles were used to transport individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities during the recent Saba Saba protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 9, NYS termed the allegations as false, baseless, and malicious.

The service also said the claims are seeking to tarnish the reputation of NYS.

“The National Youth Service (NYS) wishes to categorically clarify and strongly dispute the false and misleading allegations circulating on various media platforms alleging that NYS buses were used to ferry individuals allegedly involved in criminal activities in Naivasha during the recent Saba Saba demonstrations.

“These allegations are not only baseless and malicious, but they also seek to unjustly tarnish the reputation of the National Youth Service, an institution committed to discipline, patriotism, and national development,” read the statement in part.

According to NYS, no vehicle was deployed to Naivasha during the period in question except for official duties unrelated to the protests.

The service further said that NYS personnel operate under strict command and accountability protocols.

“NYS personnel operate under strict command and accountability procedures. Movement of all NYS assets, including vehicles, is documented and subject to verification at any given time,” NYS stated.

Further, the agency emphasized that it remains an apolitical institution and has never been involved in partisan or unlawful activity.

“Any attempt to associate NYS with criminal or politically instigated actions is a grave misrepresentation of our core values,” the statement continued.

Also Read: President Ruto Orders NYS Officers To Be Trained How To Use Firearms

