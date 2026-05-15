Nyumba Africa Appoints Continental Heavyweights to Lead Real Estate Expansion

Nyumba Africa has announced the appointment of Dr. Erastus Mwencha and Chii Akporji, Ph.D., to its distinguished Council of Patrons.

In a statement sent to the newsroom on Friday, May 15, Nyumba Africa said the appointment of the two global heavyweights is aimed at institutionalizing trust and professionalizing the African real estate sector.

“Los Angeles, California, USA. In a major move to institutionalize trust and professionalize the African real estate sector, Nyumba Africa has announced the high-profile appointments of Dr. Erastus Mwencha and Chii Akporji, Ph.D., to its distinguished Council of Patrons,” read the statement in part.

At the same time, the organization appointed Vincent Mwango as the Chairman of the Nyumba Africa Developers Club in Africa and Interim CEO of the Kenyan Chapter.

The appointments add to a high-profile advisory team that already includes former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and former Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Central Bank Governor Njuguna Ndung’u.

Mr Mwencha is the former Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Secretary-General of COMESA.

Nyumba Africa noted that Mwencha brings unparalleled expertise in regional integration and continental trade.

“His role will be pivotal in aligning Nyumba Africa’s mission with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework,” the organization stated.

Dr. Akporji, on the other hand, is a global authority in housing finance and urban development and currently serves as the Chairperson of Shelter Afrique Development Bank.

“With a career spanning the World Bank and Nigeria’s mortgage sector, she is expected to guide the organization in creating bankable, affordable housing models for the diaspora,” Nyumba Africa said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwango is a high-level C-suite professional and the immediate former CEO of the Kenya Property Developers Association (KPDA).

With deep roots in the National Construction Authority (NCA) taskforces, he is the primary link between government policy and private sector execution.

“His appointment ensures that Nyumba Africa projects adhere to the highest standards of ethics, environmental safety, and structural integrity,” the organization said.

Further, Mr. Mwango will lead the charge in vetting developers and ensuring that Systemic Trust, the hallmark of the Nyumba Africa brand, is integrated into every project presented to the global diaspora.

The expansion of the leadership team comes at a critical time. With nearly $100 billion in annual remittances flowing into Africa, Nyumba Africa aims to shift this capital from consumption toward structured, verified, and high-yielding real estate investments.

“We are no longer just talking about land and buildings; we are talking about institutional integrity,” said Mishael Ondieki, CEO of Nyumba Africa.

He added, “With the guidance of Dr. Mutunga, Prof. Ndung’u, Dr. Mwencha, and Dr. Akporji, and the operational leadership of Vincent Mwango, we are building a bridge that is rooted in governance and powered by data.”

Nyumba Africa is a pan-African initiative dedicated to unlocking diaspora capital for structured, transparent, and impactful real estate investments.