Oburu Odinga Resurfaces at Nairobi Hospital After Death Rumours, Marks 83rd Birthday

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has made a public appearance at Nairobi Hospital, where he celebrated his 83rd birthday alongside his family and hospital staff, days after unverified reports circulated online claiming he had died.

Oburu marked the occasion on Thursday, October 15, 2026, with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by his two wives, Dr Ann Oburu and Mama Judith Oburu, as well as members of the hospital staff and representatives of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a message shared on X, the Siaya Senator thanked his family, medical team and party members for their support as he continued his recovery. His appearance came amid weeks of speculation about his health following reports that he had travelled to the United Kingdom for treatment before returning to Kenya.

The birthday celebration also coincided with the first anniversary of the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025, while receiving treatment in India.

Reflecting on the coincidence, Oburu described the date as a moment of both celebration and grief.

“Today, October 15th, is far more than just a date on the calendar; it is a sacred intersection of life and eternity,” he said.

He added that the shared date of his birth and his brother’s death symbolised the lasting bond between them.

“To have been born on this day and for you to have departed on this same date is a divine testament to the invisible thread that binds our souls,” he said.

Oburu said the loss had not broken their connection, adding that he continued to carry his brother’s spirit. He concluded his tribute with the words, “Rest peacefully in the light, my brother.”

The ODM leader also expressed gratitude to his wives for their care and support, while praising Nairobi Hospital staff for their treatment and kindness.

“Thank you to the dedicated Nairobi Hospital staff for your exceptional professionalism and kindness,” he said.

He further thanked the ODM fraternity, represented at the celebration by party trustee Elder Joshua Kawino, as well as his domestic staff and the team at Pawaa Centre, for helping organise the birthday surprise.

Oburu’s absence from Raila’s first death anniversary commemoration at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Siaya County had raised questions among supporters, particularly amid online speculation about his condition.

Earlier on Thursday, Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, explained that Oburu was recovering under medical supervision and had been advised by doctors not to attend the memorial event.

The family had previously dismissed reports claiming that the senator had died, describing them as fake news and urging the public to avoid spreading unverified information about his health.

While his birthday appearance offered a public update amid the speculation, Oburu’s message focused on his recovery, gratitude to those supporting him and remembrance of his late brother on a day carrying deep personal significance.