Oburu Oginga Cuts Dubai Break Short to Lead Family Through Sister’s Funeral

Siaya Senator and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)Party Leader leader, Dr. Oburu Oginga, has returned to Kenya, cutting short a brief sabbatical in Dubai. His return comes as the Odinga family grapples with a second tragedy in a matter of weeks: the death of his younger sister, Beryl Achieng Odinga.

The 82-year-old politician had traveled to Dubai on November 21, 2025, for what his sister, Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga, described as a pre-planned three-day rest. This break was intended to allow him to “recollect, recharge, and reset” after an emotionally taxing period, including leading the family through the funeral of his brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away on October 15, 2025.

Rumors about Oburu’s health and whereabouts had circulated online during his absence. However, a photo emerged on November 26, showing him in Dubai with his son, Elijah Bonyo Oburu, appearing relaxed and in good health, dispelling the speculation. Long-time Raila ally Victor Marende also confirmed speaking with Oburu, stating he was “upbeat, energetic, and preparing to return home”.

Tragically, Beryl Achieng Odinga passed away on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, while receiving treatment at Nairobi West Hospital. Her death, just 41 days after Raila’s passing, has plunged the family into renewed mourning. Oburu’s son, Jaoko Oburu, noted that his aunt’s passing “has deepened wounds that had barely begun to heal”.

As the eldest surviving member and patriarch of the Odinga family, Dr. Oburu Oginga’s presence is crucial for leading the funeral arrangements for his sister.

He is expected to navigate both the family’s grief and the ongoing political responsibilities as acting ODM party leader.