Oburu Oginga Dismisses Claims of Being Hospitalized

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has dismissed claims that he has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, the Siaya Senator clarified that he visited the hospital for a routine general checkup before returning home.

“Thank you for your concerns. I have read the Nation’s digital news and wish to state that I am very well. I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check-up with my doctors and have since returned home,” Oburu said.

The ODM Party leader further said he was a transparent person who would inform the public if he developed any serious health complications.

​”Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone. The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person,” he added.

Speculation about Oburu’s health emerged after the 82-year-old politician stayed away from public activities for several days.

Local media reports claimed that the ODM leader’s family was considering flying him to the United Kingdom for specialised treatment.

Earlier, ODM Party Communications Director Philip Etale sought to dispel concerns, saying Oburu was at his Kitisuru home in Nairobi hosting friends and was expected to step out shortly.

“The ODM Leader Dr Oburu is currently hosting friends at his Kitisuru residence in Nairobi. He has sent me to greet you all. The party leader is very much okay. Just at home relaxing and will be out in the coming few days. He is presently at his residence in Kitusuru,” Etale stated.