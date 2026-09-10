Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Oburu Oginga Flies to UK for Routine Medical Checkup

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Oburu Oginga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for a routine medical check-up.

In a statement on Thursday, Oburu said he was in the UK for a thorough evaluation of his health while also taking time to rest and rejuvenate.

He described the medical visit as a deliberate and strategic step, coming at a time when the Orange Democratic Movement is undergoing a period of transition.

“I am currently in the United Kingdom (UK) to undergo a thorough, routine medical checkup. This visit follows the direct advice of both my doctors and the party leadership to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of my health, while allowing me a dedicated period of rest and rejuvenation,” read the statement.

The ODM leader also said his temporary absence would provide an opportunity to test the party’s institutional structures and their ability to sustain its operations without depending on one individual.

Oburu assured ODM supporters that the party has structures capable of ensuring that national operations continue seamlessly during his absence.

“The party has able stewards, our Deputy Party Leaders, H.E. Paul Simba Arati (Governor, Kisii County) and H.E. Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Governor, Mombasa County), working hand in hand with our highly capable National Central Committee and secretariat.

“As an elder who has walked this long journey with you, I have absolute faith in their collective leadership, discipline, and vision to steer our movement effectively,” he said.

Further, Oburu urged ODM members, officials, and supporters to cooperate with the party leadership, remain united, and maintain focus on the movement’s shared national goals.

“I urge all party members, officials, and the millions of Kenyans who look to us for leadership to accord them the utmost cooperation, stay unified, and remain focused on our shared national goals,” he added.

This comes a week after Oburu dismissed claims that he has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, the Siaya Senator clarified that he visited the hospital for a routine general checkup before returning home.

“Thank you for your concerns. I have read the Nation’s digital news and wish to state that I am very well. I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check-up with my doctors and have since returned home,” Oburu said.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Oburu Oginga Dismisses Claims of Being Hospitalized

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has dismissed claims that he has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital. In a statement on Monday,...

September 1, 2026

Politics

President Ruto Confirms Kenya Kwanza-ODM Coalition for 2027 Election

President William Ruto has confirmed that Kenya Kwanza and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have formally agreed to form a coalition to contest the...

August 10, 2026
File image of ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga. File image of ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga.

Politics

ODM Won’t Field a Presidential Candidate in 2027 – Oburu Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Oburu Odinga has announced that the party will not field a presidential candidate in the 2027  General Election....

July 12, 2026
Oburu Oginga Oburu Oginga

News

Oburu Threatens to Sue Rigathi Gachagua

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has threatened to sue former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over claims that the party has been sold. Speaking on...

April 20, 2026