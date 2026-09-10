Oburu Oginga Flies to UK for Routine Medical Checkup

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Oginga has travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for a routine medical check-up.

In a statement on Thursday, Oburu said he was in the UK for a thorough evaluation of his health while also taking time to rest and rejuvenate.

He described the medical visit as a deliberate and strategic step, coming at a time when the Orange Democratic Movement is undergoing a period of transition.

“I am currently in the United Kingdom (UK) to undergo a thorough, routine medical checkup. This visit follows the direct advice of both my doctors and the party leadership to ensure a comprehensive evaluation of my health, while allowing me a dedicated period of rest and rejuvenation,” read the statement.

The ODM leader also said his temporary absence would provide an opportunity to test the party’s institutional structures and their ability to sustain its operations without depending on one individual.

Oburu assured ODM supporters that the party has structures capable of ensuring that national operations continue seamlessly during his absence.

“The party has able stewards, our Deputy Party Leaders, H.E. Paul Simba Arati (Governor, Kisii County) and H.E. Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Governor, Mombasa County), working hand in hand with our highly capable National Central Committee and secretariat.

“As an elder who has walked this long journey with you, I have absolute faith in their collective leadership, discipline, and vision to steer our movement effectively,” he said.

Further, Oburu urged ODM members, officials, and supporters to cooperate with the party leadership, remain united, and maintain focus on the movement’s shared national goals.

“I urge all party members, officials, and the millions of Kenyans who look to us for leadership to accord them the utmost cooperation, stay unified, and remain focused on our shared national goals,” he added.

This comes a week after Oburu dismissed claims that he has been admitted to Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, the Siaya Senator clarified that he visited the hospital for a routine general checkup before returning home.

“Thank you for your concerns. I have read the Nation’s digital news and wish to state that I am very well. I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check-up with my doctors and have since returned home,” Oburu said.