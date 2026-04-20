Oburu Threatens to Sue Rigathi Gachagua

ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has threatened to sue former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over claims that the party has been sold.

Speaking on Monday, April 20, during the ODM youth convention in Nairobi, Oburu said he will take legal action against the opposition leaders over making unsubstantiated allegations.

“Even if they abuse us, we are still moving forward. But one of them claims Oburu has been bought. I will take him to court to explain how much Oburu has been bought for. I cannot be bought,” said the Siaya Senator.

While maintaining that he was unfazed by his critics, Oburu said ODM’s decision to back UDA was justified, adding that the party would be in power after the 2027 polls.

“Our party will grow from strength to strength. It is too big to be swallowed. If you try to swallow it your stomach will burst,” he added.

Oburu’s remarks come after Gachagua accused him, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of allegedly selling the party to President William Ruto.

“The ODM that used to defend Kenyans has now been bought by Ruto from Gladys Wanga and Oburu Odinga. I told the people of ODM that Ruto will finish your party,” Gachagua stated.

Junet has also hit back at Gachagua over the allegations that the ODM party has been swallowed by President Ruto’s UDA party.

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi, Junet said the former Deputy President has no capacity to lecture the Orange Party about its political stand.

“This is a national party, not a village party like some of these which have been recently founded in the country. Someone like Gachagua lectures ODM every day. He keeps mentioning the names of Oburu, Wanga, and Junet, yet his party cannot even compete with the ODM Migori County branch,” Junet stated.