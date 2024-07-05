“OCCUPY MOH”! KMPDU Warns Of Protests If Intern Doctors Are Not Assigned

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has announced plans to occupy the Ministry of Health’s Nairobi headquarters beginning Monday, July 8, 2024, until all medical interns are assigned to health facilities across the country in accordance with the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The CBA was finalized in May, following a 56-day statewide physicians’ strike, as part of a return-to-work formula (RTWF) signed by the union and the government.

In a statement, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah stated that the union has been having a series of sessions to implement the return-to-work formula at Kenyatta National Hospital and the Ministry of Health.

“As we all know, the 60-day period ends on July 7th, 2024. So far, we have agreed with the Ministry of Health that interns must be posted in accordance with CBA 2017 before the 60-day negotiation window, as outlined in our Return to Work Formula.

“The Ministry of Health will meet with Treasury before our final meeting on Thursday, July 4, 2024,” he stated at the time.

Regarding post-graduate tuition for medical interns, Dr. Atellah stated that the Ministry of Health covered school fees for some MMED students but not others.

“We have agreed that they will share with us this list amounting to Ksh.110 million. All the pending cases will be sorted in time to enable them to sit for examinations: especially those discriminated against by the illegal training committee decision to list some courses as non-priority,” he said.

