OCS Constable Runs to High Court To Block Murder Charges in Teacher Ojwang’s Death

Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam and Police Constable James Mukhwana petitioned the High Court
KDRTV News – Nairobi: The tragic death of teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody has ignited a vicious legal battle, with two senior police officers now petitioning the High Court to halt their prosecution for murder.

This development comes amidst widespread outrage and renewed scrutiny on Kenya’s security forces, highlighting persistent concerns about police brutality and accountability in the country.

Albert Ojwang, 31, was arrested on June 6 in Homa Bay County after allegedly criticizing Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat on social media.

He was then controversially transferred over 350 kilometers to Nairobi, where he died two days later at the Central Police Station.

Police initially claimed Ojwang died after hitting his head against a cell wall, but an independent autopsy revealed severe injuries, including head trauma, neck compression, and soft tissue damage, consistent with assault.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched a comprehensive investigation, identifying 17 police officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest, transportation, and detention as murder suspects.

Among them are Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam and Constable James Mukhwana, the cell sentry on duty the night Ojwang was brought in.

IPOA has sought to detain both officers for 21 days to complete investigations, alleging a high likelihood of their involvement in Ojwang’s brutal assault and attempts to tamper with evidence, including CCTV footage.

President William Ruto has condemned Ojwang’s death, stating he died “at the hands of the police” and ordering full cooperation with the IPOA probe.

However, human rights groups remain critical, accusing the administration of failing to curb extrajudicial killings.

The ongoing legal challenges by the implicated officers show the deep-seated issues within the National Police Service and the uphill battle for justice in cases of police misconduct in Kenya.

