OCS Talaam and Co-Accused Enter Not Guilty Plea in Albert Ojwang Murder Case

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Six individuals, including senior police officers, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of blogger and teacher Albert Ojwang, whose death in police custody on June 8, 2025, ignited national outrage and calls for police accountability.

The accused, among them interdicted Nairobi Central Police Station OCS Samson Kiprotich Talaam, Police Constable James Mukhwana, and Officer Peter Kimani, alongside civilians John Ngige Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao, and Brian Mwaniki Njue, appeared before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza at the Kibera Law Court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 .

The prosecution, led by State Counsel Victor Owiti, vehemently opposed their release on bail, citing compelling reasons that highlights the gravity of the case. Owiti highlighted that the offense attracts the death penalty, as per the prosecution’s affidavit, and emphasized the potential risk of interference with witnesses and evidence.

Concerns were further raised regarding the accused being potential flight risks given the severity of the charges. The prosecution specifically noted that the first three accused, being police officers who served at the station where the alleged offense occurred, are more likely to tamper with the case. Disturbingly, Owiti informed the court that CCTV footage from the OCS office had already been tampered with, a critical piece of evidence in the investigation.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Faith Odhiambo, appearing as an interested party, also opposed the bail application, referencing Article 49 of the Constitution, which permits bail denial under compelling circumstances. She cited the likelihood of absconding, potential interference with witnesses, and the need to ensure the safety of the accused as sufficient grounds to withhold bail. Julius Juma, representing the victim’s family, echoed these arguments, asserting that the right to liberty is not absolute and can be restricted under constitutional provisions.

On the defense side, lawyers, including Danstan Omari representing OCS Talaam, applied for bail, urging the court to consider reasonable terms.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has maintained that granting bail would compromise the integrity of the trial, especially given the influence of the police officers involved.