Odinga Slams Ruto’s “Shoot-to-Kill” Order, Demands Rule of Law

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has vehemently condemned President William Ruto’s directive authorizing police to shoot protesters who vandalize property, labeling it a “dangerous and illegitimate move” that undermines the rule of law and endangers citizens and law enforcement.

This strong rebuke comes after President Ruto stated that individuals burning property should be shot in the leg to incapacitate them, rather than killed, and then taken to the hospital and subsequently to court.

Odinga, in a statement issued on Friday, July 11, asserted that any orders to “shoot to kill, maim, disorient, or shock citizens” during protests are fundamentally wrong.

He emphasized that Kenya must always prioritize the Rule of Law and due process, rejecting the temptation to grant police “illegitimate and deadly powers” over citizens, even when they are perceived to have broken the law.

The opposition leader stressed the critical principle that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, a determination that can only be made by a competent court of law.

He urged the government to prioritize lawful arrests and arraignment in courts over the use of excessive or lethal force, arguing that this approach preserves human dignity, respects rights, and confers credibility to state actions.

Odinga further warned against adopting a militarized approach to policing, citing examples from other African countries where such methods have only escalated violence and endangered both suspects and officers.

His comments follow widespread anti-government demonstrations across Kenya, which have seen at least 31 deaths and numerous injuries amid police crackdowns, protests largely driven by young people, fueled by rising living costs, alleged police brutality, and corruption.